Gala for girls

Drouin Dragons Soccer Club hosted a girls’ soccer gala day recently, which coincided with the last week of the club’s free Mini Roos junior program.

About 350 people turned up to the event including players, parents, coaches and spectators on a day where the temperature reached 32 degrees at Bellbird Park in Drouin.

Drouin Dragons SC organised face painting and a jumping castle to keep the children entertained off the pitch.

Girls from Bayside United SC, Casey Comets SC, East Gippsland SC, Gippsland FC and representative teams from Gippsland Soccer League attended the girls’ gala day.

A large number of Gippsland girls played against state 1 team Casey Comets and Bayside United.