Ficifolia fun ahead

With Ficifolia trees in full bloom around Drouin, the town’s annual Ficifolia Festival is ready to come alive.

Each year the week-long festival brings the town alive with colour, excitement and fun with many community groups and local businesses putting on displays, competition and events.

The party in the park on Saturday is expected to again be a highlight of the festival.

Commencing at 6pm with a welcome ceremony in Drouin’s Civic Park, the event will have something for the whole family to share in the fun with children’s entertainment, Firesafe children's show, rides and food vendors, while the SOS ABBA tribute band will add to the entertainment.

Nearby, the Drouin skate park will be a hive of activity as the popular bike and skateboard competition makes a return to the program.