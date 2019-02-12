Home News Double parked

One of the photographs sent to Janice Honey of Warragul by Baw Baw Shire used to prove a parking offence in the town on Christmas Eve when she got out of the car while traffic was at a virtual standstill in Palmerston St.

The spirit of Christmas soon disappeared for a Warragul woman when she opened a letter from Baw Baw Shire.

It also contained an infringement notice stipulating a fine of $97 for a breach of the Road Safety Road Rules 2017.

Janice Honey was issued the fine for her vehicle being stopped in Palmerston St between Smith and Mason Sts just before midday on Christmas Eve while she, a passenger in the car registered in her name but being driven by her husband Ian, quickly got out to go to a shop when traffic came to a stop.

They’d unsuccessfully been looking for a parking space for some time and Mr Honey said that when he realised there was a bank up of traffic at the Smith and Palmerston Sts roundabout and a car waiting to exit the Coles’ car park told his wife to “quickly jump out”.

 

