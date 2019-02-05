Road a “death trap”

A tractor rollover on a steep Trafalgar road had the potential for a tragic, or even fatal outcome. While tragedy was averted, residents of Slatters Rd want action.

The steep grade of Slatters Rd makes it dangerous in itself. Residents who know the road take extreme caution. But a gravel section of the road has been described by some as a death trap.

For a fencing contractor attending at a Slatters Rd property on January 25, an accident on the road has left him with a broken back.

Trevor Smith was lucky, but it also was lucky there were no children in the backyard of the home that his tractor rolled into.

Graeme Rankin said the incident was something he and other residents had been dreading for more than 20 years.

Thankful that Trevor survived the accident, and thankful his children were not playing basketball or on a swing set close to where the tractor landed, Graeme said the accident highlighted the urgent need for the entire road to be sealed.

Graeme and other residents are calling on Baw Baw Shire to address the safety of the road.

Trevor was driving a truck and trailer, loaded with tractor and post rammer, up the road when he realised he could not maintain traction on the section of gravel road.

Unable to reverse due to the dangerous blind corner, steepness and road condition, he was forced to unload the tractor.

As he reversed the tractor off the trailer, the truck and trailer slid back down the road out of control, crashing through Graeme’s roadside fence.

The trailer became wedged on the embankment and the tractor rolled 20 metres down the embankment onto a concrete driveway, only metres from the Rankins’ house.