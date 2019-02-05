Full speed ahead

Racing around in circles on a motorbike which has no brakes, no gears and can accelerate faster than a Formula 1 car hitting nought to 100km/h in just three seconds.

Welcome to the sport of speedway and UK-based professional Ty Proctor who hails from Longwarry.

“For me, it’s the best form of motorsport,” said the 31-year-old who seemingly was destined for a career on a motorbike.

It has certainly been a rollercoaster ride for the former Longwarry Primary School and Drouin Secondary College student.

He grew up with no motorbike speedway tracks within a three-hour drive and almost quit the sport after failing to attract professional contracts in 2007.

Even once he made it as a professional, Ty has faced injury setbacks including a broken neck.

However, he is set for a huge 2019 season after coming off a hugely successful year with five trophies across two clubs. A further highlighted was racing for Team Australia in a win over Team Great Britain in Glasgow.

Despite speedway being televised in the UK and racing in front of 1000 to 2000 fans each meet, Ty remains an unknown in his hometown.

His story begins with his first motorbike. It was a gift from a teen relative who died from leukaemia before Ty’s birth. He had decided the baby would be a boy and would ride a motorbike.

“Little things like that, you look back and go wow,” reflected Ty. “It’s quite fitting that his hope for me was for me to ride bikes, and here I am.”

He started riding up and down the family’s driveway at two-years-old and a visit to a family friend’s property with a car track sealed his fate.

“Somebody rocked up with a bike, I rode it, and it started there,” he said.