Williamson takes top

Warragul Golf Club member Rob Cusworth-Warner lines up his putt.

Dale Williamson drove to the top of the leaderboard at the Gippsland Warragul Pro-Am and for his efforts will cruise around the rest of the Gippsland swing in a luxury car thanks to the naming rights sponsor of the event.

The Gippsland Swing of the Pro-Am Series teed off at Warragul Country Club with a field jam-packed with PGA Tour of Australasia stars as they prepare for the Vic Open, the first event of the season.

While Simon Hawkes, Ben Eccles, James Nitties, Daniel Fox and Ashley Hall were all fine-tuning their games it was Dale Williamson who emerged victorious thanks to a course record seven under 64.

Playing in the morning field, Williamson enjoyed the reprieve from the sweltering conditions the day prior, setting the number to beat with West Australian Brady Watt sitting one shot further back on six under 65.

