Warragul hosts championships

Olympian Ash Delaney headlined the field of 600 athletes competing in the Victorian Country Long Course Championships held at Warragul Leisure Centre over the weekend.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics silver medallist and 2010 Dehli Commonwealth Games gold medallist from 4x100 metre events took to the pool for individual competition, swimming for his home club of Sale.

The championships saw 108 events over three days of competition.

Home club Warragul was well-represented, with about 50 athletes competing.

Gippsland Swimming president Jacqueline Madden thanked the various organisations that helped pull the event together during an opening ceremony on Friday.

Swimming Victoria president Courtney Ford announced that next year’s event will head to Warrnambool.