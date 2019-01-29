Home News Top honour for Janice

Top honour for Janice

Janice Ablett of Drouin was overwhelmed that her work in establishing The Ice Meltdown Project was recognised with an OAM in Saturday’s Australia Day honours.

Recognition for a drug support program is more than what Janice Ablett ever wanted to achieve - she just wanted to help people find their way again.

Janice was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in Saturday’s Australia Day honours for her work as founder of The Ice Meltdown Project.  She was overwhelmed and emotional to say the least.

TIMP, according to Janice, is a unique support program that is based on love, care and believing in someone rather than harm minimisation.

“The love you can give someone can make them so much happier within five minutes.  I am a hugger because a hug shows acceptance.

“The key is listening to the clients, understanding them and giving back.  I want them to walk out and say, I feel better.”

Janice is born and bred in Drouin, youngest of the famous AFL football Abletts which she admits has thrown them into the limelight for all the right reasons, and wrong reasons at times.

While Drouin was their home base, she said they followed her father Alf for his work in the younger years – “we had to go where the logs were.”

“We didn’t have much as kids.  We all (five boys and three girls) shared a three bedroom house…but we have a lot of good memories.

