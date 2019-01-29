Setting road priorities

Transport, safety, community and financial benefits of road works will be considered as part of a proposed new road prioritisation matrix for Baw Baw Shire.

The draft matrix outlines a number of criteria that councillors and staff will consider for future road works programs.

The evaluation includes an assessment of the size of the town and whether the road is rural or urban.

However, priorities will be established based on assessments of transport, safety, community and financial benefits.

A report to council said in a in a financially constrained and rate-capped environment, it was essential council makes sound capital investment decisions.

“The draft Road Prioritisation Matrix provides a means of evaluating and appraising proposed road and road related infrastructure investments, as well as setting priorities within the context of the Long Term Infrastructure Plan and the annual capital works program.

The matrix intends to establish an impartial appraisal methodology and priority-based system for allocating council funds.

“The Road Prioritisation Matrix intends to assist council to make financially sustainable capital investment decisions that provide best value to the community. It represents a significant advancement in the level of rigour applied to the consideration of future road upgrade projects,” officers said.