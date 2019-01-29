Going above and beyond

Australia Day awards presented to individuals and a volunteer group last week were an opportunity for Baw Baw Shire to honour outstanding community contributions, according to mayor Mikaela Power.

Cr Power said the awards provided a great platform to recognise and acknowledge those who gave back to the community without seeking recognition.

“Our Australia Day awards are a wonderful occasion honouring the special people in our community who go above and beyond the call of duty.

“Several criteria are taken into consideration when selecting award recipients. Many strong nominations were received, and the choice was a difficult one. Each category winner should take great pride in their award.

“We are very fortunate to have so many extraordinary people living here in Baw Baw, each truly devoted to making our shire such a magnificent place to live. We thank each award recipient for their contributions to our community,” Cr Power said.