Celebration of diversity

The annual Drouin Australia Day breakfast was a full house as community members came together to celebrate and reflect on their heritage. It was the 40th year of the breakfast at the Drouin Anglican Church Hall.

Gazette editor Carolyn Turner was guest speaker at this year’s breakfast. With a theme of “Our diverse community in a diverse world,” Ms Turner spoke about our indigenous heritage, the multicultural settlement of our continent and the welcoming community that we present to newcomers.

Acknowledging the traditional custodians of our land, Ms Turner said it was important to always recognise the place of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the first custodians of our land because it increased awareness and helped create a more united Australia “that celebrates and embraces our First Australians.”

Ms Turner spoke about the history of Australia Day acknowledging the arrival of the first fleet on January 26, 1788. On that first fleet, more than 40 nationalities were represented.

“They landed on a continent where hundreds of indigenous nations were already co-existing. It’s obvious a multi-cultural society began from that day,” she said.