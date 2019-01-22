Home Sport Victory season begins

Victory season begins

The Trafalgar Victory Football Club has commenced pre-season ahead of their 2019 campaign under the guidance of senior coach Eamon O’Hare.  Trafalgar Victory Football Club’s senior coaching panel consists of Tony Wyatt (senior women’s coach), Eamon O’Hare (senior men’s coach) and Christopher Beasley (senior men’s assistant coach).

Strong numbers took to the soccer grounds at the Trafalgar Recreation Precinct last week as Trafalgar Victory Football Club’s senior group commenced pre-season.

The club is undertaking preparation for what promises to be a significant year for the improving club.

The senior coaching team, consisting of senior men’s coach Eamon O’Hare, senior men’s assistant coach Chris Beasley and senior women’s coach Tony Wyatt, addressed the playing group and took them through their first session of the year.

The club has managed a high retention from last year’s playing list.

The club will also benefit from the addition of several youth aged players, as well as the inclusion of several new recruits. Coach O’Hare is looking forward to greater player numbers and depth, which will produce flow on benefits for both the senior and reserve teams.

Coach O’Hare said he expected improvement to come from the club’s youth and greater player availability.

 

 

