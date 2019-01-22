Triathlon club proves popular

Budding triathletes are coming from far and wide to participate in the weekly junior and senior Wild Dog Triathlon Club event.

The club is proud to have access to excellent facilities in Warragul, with seniors utilising the Leisure Centre’s outdoor 50m pool and juniors enjoying the safety and scenery in the ride and run through the Burke St precinct park trails.

Saturday's event saw participants attending from Pakenham, Berwick and Traralgon triathlon clubs, adding to a great turn out by local WDTC club members.

The community spirit is what the club it hoping to embrace in the coming 'community triathlon' to be held on Saturday February 9.

Teams or individuals can enter the event, consisting of a 300m swim/12km ride/3.6km run, with all information available at WDTC Facebook page or visit the website www.wilddogtriclub.org.au.

The weekend’s senior event had a solid turn out with Paul Taylor (1.03) taking out the long event, Ashlee Diston (56.41) the short and Heather Ferguson (42.26) the fun event.

The WDTC junior events had a very competitive field in the six-lap event with Tahlia Langelaan (26.16) holding onto her winning streak and improving her overall time.