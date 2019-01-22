Home News Streetscape part of plan

Streetscape part of plan

Baw Baw Shire mayor Mikaela Power and chief executive officer Alison Leighton (right) go over plans ahead of streetscape works beginning in Smith St at the end of next month.

The $1.5 million redevelopment of Smith St, Warragul will focus on creating a pedestrian friendly shopping environment within the central business district with wider footpaths to continue the mall type atmosphere of Palmerston St.

Works are expected to begin by the end of next month.

Project manager Lee Yuill said the main priority will be conversion of the street to one way and these works would be undertaken almost immediately.

He said new traffic islands would be installed south of the cenotaph to create a new intersection with Victoria St and give priority to south bound Victoria St traffic.  Motorists travelling south along Smith St will be required to give way to Victoria St south bound traffic at the new cenotaph intersection.

