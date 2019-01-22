Home News Boost for entrepreneurs

Boost for entrepreneurs

Posted on by editor
Warragul couple Jane and Phil Sahhar take a bit of time out to relax from the day-to-day running of the business they established from scratch.

Warragul couple Jane and Phil Sahhar take a bit of time out to relax from the day-to-day running of the business they established from scratch.

 

Many potentially good ideas including possible business initiatives come to nought, often because those with the ideas don’t know what to do next.

And many business ventures that do hit the ground don’t maximise their potential for similar reasons.

But 10 ideas or existing small businesses in Baw Baw Shire will this year be eligible for some expert help to make an impact in the market place.

Baw Baw and three other municipalities in Gippsland – Latrobe City and Wellington and Bass Coast shires – have each been funded through the state government’s “Startup Gippsland” program to mentor and assist 10 budding entrepreneurs or existing small enterprises over a period of 12 weeks.

Warragul couple Jane and Phil Sahhar have already established their own business but are looking forward to an information session about Startup to be held for interested Baw Baw Shire people at the West Gippsland Arts Centre in Warragul from 6.30pm on Monday, February 4.

The couple who grew up in Warragul, moved to Melbourne to work but returned home when they started a family that now numbers two school-aged children.

They’d started dabbling with business ideas about 10 years ago, Phil utilising “spare time” on his daily train commute between Warragul and Melbourne, and four years ago took the step to go full time.

    Tagged with:
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature