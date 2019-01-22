Boost for entrepreneurs

Many potentially good ideas including possible business initiatives come to nought, often because those with the ideas don’t know what to do next.

And many business ventures that do hit the ground don’t maximise their potential for similar reasons.

But 10 ideas or existing small businesses in Baw Baw Shire will this year be eligible for some expert help to make an impact in the market place.

Baw Baw and three other municipalities in Gippsland – Latrobe City and Wellington and Bass Coast shires – have each been funded through the state government’s “Startup Gippsland” program to mentor and assist 10 budding entrepreneurs or existing small enterprises over a period of 12 weeks.

Warragul couple Jane and Phil Sahhar have already established their own business but are looking forward to an information session about Startup to be held for interested Baw Baw Shire people at the West Gippsland Arts Centre in Warragul from 6.30pm on Monday, February 4.

The couple who grew up in Warragul, moved to Melbourne to work but returned home when they started a family that now numbers two school-aged children.

They’d started dabbling with business ideas about 10 years ago, Phil utilising “spare time” on his daily train commute between Warragul and Melbourne, and four years ago took the step to go full time.