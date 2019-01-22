Home News Age has no limits

Drouin Golf Club’s oldest members Rich Thomas and Phil Edwards still relish the opportunity to get out on the course for a game of golf each week.

Friendly competition is still going strong on the golf course for veteran Drouin golfers Phil Edwards and Rich Thomas.

While the pair of 90-year-olds originally met with Rich driving Phil’s granddaughter to school as a bus driver, their love of golf drew them back together at the Drouin club about 25 years ago.

“He has a car and still drives as if it is a bus,” Phil quipped.

Rich’s golfing began in the 1940s on a nine-hole course with sand scrapes on a property in Poowong, where Rich farmed for 64 years. Stints at Korumburra and Lang Lang, where he won the C grade championship in 1977, followed before he wound up at Drouin, where he won the D grade championship in 2013.

Phil also took up golf at a young age, with his first hit coming as a 13-year-old while staying with family in Euroa.

Phil has been successful in his own right, playing pennant at both Warragul and Drouin and winning a B grade championship. Phil’s golfing career has included one hole-in-one, with perhaps his crowning achievement taking an open mixed competition win with Elma Pepperell in the 1960s with 72 off the stick.

