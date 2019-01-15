Home Sport Neerim take shield

Neerim take shield

Posted on by editor
Taking out the WGBD’s Barry Shield are the Neerim District Bowling Club are (back, from left) Peter Throup, Angus McGillivray, John Rochford, Russell Meehan, (front, from left) Tony Thornton, Jim Schroeder, Jim Fallon and Gerald Winter.

Neerim District Bowling Club won five of six games to take out the West Gippsland Bowls Division’s Barry Shield last Tuesday.

The Barry Shield is a one-day event for clubs who do not have a division one side.

It features eight players per club forming two teams, with each team playing three games against opposing clubs.

This event was held at Warragul last Tuesday with Neerim District taking out the perpetual trophy.

In the Barry Shield, Neerim District scored 10 ahead of Thorpdale and Garfield, both on eight.

The WGBD’s McGilton Shield was held at Newborough also on Tuesday.

