Home News Intersection on improve

Intersection on improve

Posted on by editor
Safety improvements are ahead for a Cloverlea intersection located at the Darnum-Allambee Rd and Parkers and Bona Vista Rds.

Safety improvements are ahead for a Cloverlea intersection located at the Darnum-Allambee Rd and Parkers and Bona Vista Rds.

A call for urgent action to address safety concerns of a Cloverlea intersection will be answered with stop signs, rumble strips and advanced warning systems.

Following a serious collision and public meetings, Baw Baw Shire Council assets and recreation manager David Hair confirmed quotes had been requested for these improvements together with a letter written to VicRoads requesting a speed reduction to 80km/h.

Whilst happy to hear action will be taken, concern has been expressed that no timeline for the works has been given.

The intersection in question is located at the Darnum-Allambee Rd and Parkers and Bona Vista Rds in Cloverlea.

The intersection was the scene of a major vehicle collision on October 20.

 

    Tagged with: , , , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature