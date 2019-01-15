Intersection on improve

A call for urgent action to address safety concerns of a Cloverlea intersection will be answered with stop signs, rumble strips and advanced warning systems.

Following a serious collision and public meetings, Baw Baw Shire Council assets and recreation manager David Hair confirmed quotes had been requested for these improvements together with a letter written to VicRoads requesting a speed reduction to 80km/h.

Whilst happy to hear action will be taken, concern has been expressed that no timeline for the works has been given.

The intersection in question is located at the Darnum-Allambee Rd and Parkers and Bona Vista Rds in Cloverlea.

The intersection was the scene of a major vehicle collision on October 20.