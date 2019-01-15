Green light for Kmart

A long-awaited major retail development in Warragul, spearheaded by Kmart and a full-line Bunnings warehouse, has the go-ahead after clearing the final approval hurdle.

Spokesperson for developer Troon Group Pty Ltd Tom McInerney said it was expected the tender process would get underway in about a fortnight and the aim remained to have the complex open for business before the end of the year.

The $25 million development is expected to create the equivalent of 300 full time jobs once open.

Baw Baw Shire’s planning department, under its relevant delegation, last week approved the planning application for the 25,240 square metre retail development at the corner of Queen St and Hazel Drive.