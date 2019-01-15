Home News Green light for Kmart

Green light for Kmart

Posted on by editor
The $25 million development at the corner of Queen St and Hazel Drive in Warragul is expected to create the equivalent of 300 full time jobs once open.

The $25 million development at the corner of Queen St and Hazel Drive in Warragul is expected to create the equivalent of 300 full time jobs once open.

A long-awaited major retail development in Warragul, spearheaded by Kmart and a full-line Bunnings warehouse, has the go-ahead after clearing the final approval hurdle.

Spokesperson for developer Troon Group Pty Ltd Tom McInerney said it was expected the tender process would get underway in about a fortnight and the aim remained to have the complex open for business before the end of the year.

The $25 million development is expected to create the equivalent of 300 full time jobs once open.

Baw Baw Shire’s planning department, under its relevant delegation, last week approved the planning application for the 25,240 square metre retail development at the corner of Queen St and Hazel Drive.

    Tagged with: , , , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature