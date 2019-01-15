Home Sport Fourth time lucky

Jake Collins collects the spoils with Dyna Hunter in Saturday night’s Warragul Cup.

Favourite Dyna Hunter celebrated a deserved country cup triumph when enhancing his perfect record from box eight in the group two Warragul Cup final raced over 460 metres on Saturday night.

It was a case of fourth time lucky in a provincial feature for Dyna Hunter and trainer Steve Collins, with the son of 2014 Melbourne Cup hero Dyna Villa having run second in the Ballarat Cup and fourth in the Healesville Cup. He was also scratched from the Geelong Gold Cup due to injury after winning his heat.

Dyna Hunter qualified for the $47,000 to-the-winner Warragul Cup after running second in his heat, when run down by fastest qualifier Elevated in 25.48sec.

