Food Relief seek van

The small band of volunteers at Neerim District Food Relief have launched a community appeal to help purchase a $32,000 food transport van.  Urging donations are volunteers (from left) Bill Finch, Judy Gleeson, Chris Morrow, Irene Hore, Lee Quine and Barb Hill.

The urgent need for a van to transport donated food to the growing Neerim District Food Relief has become the focus of a community appeal.

The food transportation currently falls to a small band of volunteers who use private vehicles to pick up an increasing volume of food from Dandenong and Warragul.

Spokesperson Judy Gleeson said it wasn’t unusual for a volunteer to make three round trips from Neerim South to Warragul in a day, proving costly and time consuming.

As a result, Neerim District Food Relief launched its community appeal in December and is urging any local businesses, service clubs and individuals to offer financial backing.  The community van is expected to cost $32,000.

