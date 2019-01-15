Allans farewell Warragul West

Phillip and Beth Allan were recently farewelled following a long association with the Warragul West community.

Following a long association with the area that dates back to the 1930s, Phillip and Beth have moved off the land to a villa in Bunyip’s Hillview retirement village.

Phillip first moved to their Lardners Trk property with his parents as a toddler. He was a dairy farmer all his working life, taking over the family farm after marrying Beth, when his parents moved to Warragul.

The family had a long association with the Warragul West Primary School, where Phillip joined his sister Phoebe in 1937.

His father Sydney was listed as the first president of the school committee in 1940. Phillip later held roles of secretary (1966-67) and treasurer (1964-65) of the school council.