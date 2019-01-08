Petition to change Smith St

Almost 800 community members have signed a petition urging Baw Baw Shire to abandon plans to convert a section of Smith St, Warragul to one way traffic.

The works are expected to begin next month after council awarded the $1.5 million tender to Mad Cat Constructions in December.

The project will create one way traffic flow in a southerly direction in Smith St between Palmerston St and the cenotaph. This next stage of works is expected to complete the link of one way traffic flow, introduced with the one way easterly movement of traffic in Palmerston St last year.

A report to council said the one way traffic arrangement was designed to holistically improve traffic flows in the Warragul central business district.

Also included in the works schedule will be new safer and more accessible pedestrian crossing points; additional disabled car parking spaces (no loss of existing car parking spaces); wider footpath pavement; and, improved pedestrian connectivity to the cenotaph area.

Despite extensive community consultation before the plans were finalised, the tender announcement has triggered an angry response from many people in the community who have used social media and letters to the editor to air their concerns.