Junior champions

The Warragul under 15s are champions after winning the Gippsland Junior Country Week final on Friday.

Undefeated throughout the carnival, the Warragul boys backed up their win at under 14 level last year.

The Warragul and District Cricket Association (WDCA) side was up against Bairnsdale in the final at Moe. Due to the warm weather, the match was reverted to a T20 format.

Losing the toss and batting first, Warragul scored 8/97.

Liam Serong top scored with 32 runs, whilst Chris Diston chipped in with 21 and Brayden Notman gained 17.

Bairnsdale could only manage to score 66 runs in response as Nicholas Caddy led the bowlers with 3/8 off his four overs and Matthew Garner took 2/9 off 3.5 overs.

Andrew Burdett and Liam Serong each took a wicket in addition to three run outs.