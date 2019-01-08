Eyeing the Warragul Cup

After a massive week of racing and activities, all roads will lead to the biggest night of them all at Logan Park on Saturday - the Group 2 Warragul Cup.

The biggest racing event on Warragul’s calendar, even former Richmond AFL star Matthew Richardson and comedian Dave O’Neill wanted in on the action after attending the heats on Friday night and taking part in the clubs very first Calcutta.

The fun didn’t stop there with the Summer Racing Festival welcoming 1200 people on Sunday to watch 12 races and take advantage of the free family day.

But Saturday night is where is it all happening, as eight of Victoria’s best chasers compete for their chance at Group 2 glory and $67,000 in prize money.

Devon Meadows trainer Harry Manolitsis heads into the Warragul Cup with two contenders, “Elevated” and “Italian Plastic”, a remarkable feat considering he only has three greyhounds in training.

Manolitits rates Group 1 Sapphire Crown winner and Group 2 Shepparton Cup runner-up “Elevated” as his best chance out of the two.