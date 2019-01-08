Brenton’s national glory

Perseverance has paid off for Warragul cyclist Brenton Jones after being crowned Australian Criterium Champion at the 2019 Road National Championships in Ballarat on Friday.

After one silver and three bronze medals over four years in the event, Jones broke through for an emotional maiden championship.

The 44-kilometre criterium came down to the dying moments as Jones, the sprint specialist and sentimental favourite, rode his way to top of the podium.

“I don’t think it has sunk in yet, I think it will later on tonight when I sit down and see the green and gold jersey in my bedroom,” said Jones.

“I think it’s quite special and a lot of hard work and perseverance over the years to get to the top step. It has been a challenge but to finally get there is a massive reward for everyone that’s helped and supported me along the way.”