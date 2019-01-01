Home Sport Lang equals record

Lang equals record

Gavin Lang is a picture of concentration as he heads for the first of five winning drives to equal the record at Warragul.

Top horseman Gavin Lang equalled the record for the most number of wins at a Warragul trots meeting when he drove five winners on Sunday, December 23.

Lang joins fellow top drivers Ted Demmler, Chris Alford, Jodi Quinlan and Craig Demmler as those to have landed five race wins on a single program at Warragul.

His haul came courtesy of Alpha Charlie and Harpagus (which he also trains), Just Anything and Rocknroll Gold (prepared by local horseman Michael Hughes) and Sahara Tiger.

Sahara Tiger is trained by Gary and Debbie Quinlan, who also produced So Much Bettor to win the fourth event.

