Jones leads All Stars

Sarah Gigante and Brenton Jones will lead the All Star team in the Bay City Classic.

Warragul cyclists Brenton Jones and Cyrus Monk are set to begin a scorching summer of cycling, with both riders a chance to compete in the Herald Sun Tour.

The third stage of the tour will take in Sale to Warragul on Friday, February 1 having taken on the Phillip Island circuit on January 30 and Wonthaggi to Churchill on January 31.

The men will conclude the tour with a stage from Cape Schanck to Arthur’s Seat before finishing with a Melbourne circuit on Sunday, February 3.

Ahead of the tour, Jones will launch into the Bay City Classic which takes in Geelong to Williamstown from January 1 to January 3.

Jones, who won the event in 2014, will lead the All-Star team in the Classic.

