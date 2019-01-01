Jones leads All Stars

Warragul cyclists Brenton Jones and Cyrus Monk are set to begin a scorching summer of cycling, with both riders a chance to compete in the Herald Sun Tour.

The third stage of the tour will take in Sale to Warragul on Friday, February 1 having taken on the Phillip Island circuit on January 30 and Wonthaggi to Churchill on January 31.

The men will conclude the tour with a stage from Cape Schanck to Arthur’s Seat before finishing with a Melbourne circuit on Sunday, February 3.

Ahead of the tour, Jones will launch into the Bay City Classic which takes in Geelong to Williamstown from January 1 to January 3.

Jones, who won the event in 2014, will lead the All-Star team in the Classic.