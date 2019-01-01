Empowering with skills

Local people with a disability came together recently to celebrate empowerment through their work with local businesses.

Clients of disability services and support organisation Scope who have been working at a local café and dry cleaners came together to celebrate their achievements at a special morning tea on International Day of People with Disability.

The clients have been building their skills across a wide-range of areas, with their work at the café taking in every aspect from front of house through to hands on work clearing tables, washing up and plating up in the kitchen.

A United Nations sanctioned day, International Day of People with Disability aims to increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability and celebrate their achievements and contributions.