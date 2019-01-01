Dogs on the scent

“Do not take any form of drug whatsoever, it’s just not worth it. It’s not worth risking your life.”

This was the message from Baw Baw police services area inspector Alison Crombie on Thursday for the 15,000 people headed for New Year’s Eve festival “Beyond the Valley” at Lardner Park.

The four-day festival, which kicked off on Friday and will close in the early hours of tomorrow (Tuesday), is experiencing an increased police presence.

As part of the increase, Passive Alert Detection (PAD) dogs searched festival-goers on entry, sniffing out illegal substances before they make it into the venue.

Visiting Lardner Park on Thursday, Inspector Crombie met one of the dogs, “Fury”, ahead of a busy four days of work.