Bunyip has talent

Students at Bunyip Primary School recently put their talents on show.

With the school’s annual talent show a highly anticipated event, many students had decided on their act early and had practiced for much of the school year.

The successful event saw all students audition for their chance to show their talents up in lights, with all suitable acts progressing to a big final show.

Acts for this year included a comedy sketch, singing, reciting of poems, dance, air guitar and other instruments while Christmas carols also appropriately featured given the time of year. The show concluded with a surprise act from the teachers.