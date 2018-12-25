Hampers of joy

A merry band of volunteers produced joy, smiles and even tears of joy to 110 families last week leading into Christmas.

A visit to the Warragul Salvation Army on Tuesday saw about 30 volunteers packing food hampers for needy families in the local community.

The volunteers came from the church together with some East Tarago Venturers from Warragul Scout Group. More than half were young faces.

“Some of these people have been doing it for years,” said Warragul Salvation Army captain Amanda Hart. “Every year they come and help.”

Once all the food was packed and toys set out in age groups, Ms Hart said 110 families visited on Wednesday to collect their hamper and select a big toy, medium toy and stocking filler for their children.

The reward for volunteers is seeing the smiles and sometimes happy tears on people’s faces.