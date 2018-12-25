Gippsland swim success

Gippsland Swimming took top honours at the Victorian Country Junior Dolphins meet at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre recently, with Cooper Quaife of Poowong captain of the team.

Cooper, who swims for the South Gippsland Bass club, led the team alongside Traralgon’s Molly Cargill.

The team was made up of 19 swimmers from Warragul, 20 from Sale, 22 from Traralgon, 14 from East Gippsland Water Dragons, two from Moe, one from Morwell and 27 from South Gippsland Bass.

Paul Myers of Warragul formed part of a coaching team that also included Dylan Muir and Lorrianne McKenzie (South Gippsland Bass), Cameron Juha (Traralgon) and Gary Cole (East Gippsland Water Dragons).

Throughout the meet the swimmers won 36 firsts, 24 seconds and 24 thirds. The team also won 14 firsts and one second from 16 relay events.