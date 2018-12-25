Home News Garden celebration

Samuel Panasewycz waters some of the plants in the greenhouse.

Warragul District Specialist School’s senior gardening and community connections program celebrated a year of hard work in the school by hosting an open garden day recently.

About 50 parents and friends of the school braved the heat to visit the garden, with students running tours.

The students proudly showed the different plants they had grown including a wide range of vegetables, fruit trees and berries.

Students at the school maintain the garden each week, carrying out tasks such as watering, pruning and picking produce.

Using the produce, students made fresh jars of pickles and jams to create yummy lunches for everyone to enjoy.

The school’s Parents and Friends Association ran a sausage sizzle, while students also enjoyed face painting on the day.

