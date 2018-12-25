Drive safe

Local police are sending a strong message to local motorists to remind them they will be out and about on main roads and back roads over the next week during festive celebrations.

With drink driving and fatigue major contributors to road trauma, police will boost its presence on local roads for the Christmas and New Year period.

Additional resources also will be brought in to assist with traffic and other policing matters between Friday and Tuesday for the Beyond The Valley music festival at Lardner Park.

Police and Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville last week joined Victoria Police to launch the 24-day Operation Roadwise campaign that will run across the state until January 6.

The names and ages of 200 people killed on Victorian roads have been inscribed on baubles and placed on the Victoria Police lives lost Christmas tree.

This is a timely reminder to Victorians that there are real people behind the statistics and road trauma can happen to anyone.