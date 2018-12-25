Buln win top spot

An enthralling season of fantastic division one matches continued at the weekend, with Buln Buln ousting Ellinbank from top spot in an incredible match of the round.

After losing the toss and being sent in, the usually potent Lyrebird top order was subdued by Will Robertson early in the innings as he snared the out of form Wilson Pollock for one and caught the edge of Corey Jagoe’s bat for a duck.

Jack Armour (16) was the next to follow, caught by Robertson off the bowling of rival Sean Masterson as Buln slumped to 3-42 in the 16th over.

Brent Eastwell was joined by Cal Stewart at the crease as they pushed the score to 61 shortly after drinks before launching an incredible assault. The boundaries simply weren’t big enough for Stewart, as he blasted the ball over the field, while Eastwell managed to get bat on ball extremely efficiently.