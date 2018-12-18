Top VCE scores

Students across West Gippsland celebrated their success on Friday with some strong Victorian Certificate of Education results across the district.

Dux of St Paul’s Anglican Grammar was Janelle Rajasingham of Warragul with 99.15, which included a perfect study score of 50 for English language.

The dux at Chairo Christian School Drouin campus was Daniel Patchett from Warragul with an ATAR of 99.1.

Sunday Denny topped the class at Marist Sion College with 93.45.

Madison McDonald is dux of Warragul Regional College with an ATAR score of 90.

Trafalgar High School dux was Carmel King.

The Drouin Secondary College dux is Harrison Phillips.

St Thomas Aquinas College Tynong dux Mikaela Hardiman was one of three students at the school to achieve an ATAR above 90.