Home News One way for Smith St

One way for Smith St

Posted on by editor
A section of Smith Street is next to be converted to one way in Warragul as Baw Baw Shire Council awards a $1.5 million tender for the works which are expected to begin early next year.

A section of Smith Street is next to be converted to one way in Warragul as Baw Baw Shire Council awards a $1.5 million tender for the works which are expected to begin early next year.

After years of debate about the best solution for traffic management in Warragul’s central business district, works are ready to begin to convert the centre section of Smith St to one way traffic.

The works, that will create one way traffic flow between Palmerston St and the cenotaph, will complete new traffic management flow measures around the main triangle of Warragul’s central business district.

One way traffic was introduced in a section of Palmerston St this year.  The next stage of works will complete the one way link with one way traffic in a southerly direction in Smith St from the Palmerston St roundabout to the cenotaph.

A report to council said the one way traffic arrangement was designed to holistically improve traffic flows in the Warragul CBD.

The works are expected to begin early next year after council awarded the $1.5 million tender to Mad Cat Constructions last week.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature