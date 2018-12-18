One way for Smith St

After years of debate about the best solution for traffic management in Warragul’s central business district, works are ready to begin to convert the centre section of Smith St to one way traffic.

The works, that will create one way traffic flow between Palmerston St and the cenotaph, will complete new traffic management flow measures around the main triangle of Warragul’s central business district.

One way traffic was introduced in a section of Palmerston St this year. The next stage of works will complete the one way link with one way traffic in a southerly direction in Smith St from the Palmerston St roundabout to the cenotaph.

A report to council said the one way traffic arrangement was designed to holistically improve traffic flows in the Warragul CBD.

The works are expected to begin early next year after council awarded the $1.5 million tender to Mad Cat Constructions last week.