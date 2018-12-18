Home Sport Nicole stars in bash

Nicole stars in bash

Trafalgar’s Nicole Faltum forms part of a Melbourne Stars squad aiming to rise the Women’s Big Bash League ladder.

Trafalgar’s Nicole Faltum is relishing her opportunity with a Melbourne Stars team that is rising the ladder in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Having joined the Stars from the Renegades last season, the wicket-keeper and right-hand batter has six dismissals to her credit from 10 games.

During a visit to Drouin West Primary School on Thursday, Nicole said the Stars were looking ahead with confidence as the team prepared for a double-header against title contenders Perth Scorchers at Casey Fields.

“We’ve had a good start to the Big Bash, winning two from our three games,” she said.

“The team’s looking good and we’re excited.”

