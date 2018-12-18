Home News Flooding for Garfield

The Tarago River at Robin Hood Reserve was fast flowing on Thursday as much of Baw Baw Shire avoided the forecast deluge of rain.

While much of Baw Baw Shire avoided the forecast deluge of rain late last week, some localised flooding was experienced in the west of the shire and into Cardinia Shire on Thursday.

Heavy rain in Garfield saw localised flooding in its main street.

With the community Christmas festival scheduled for Friday night, volunteers worked hard to clear drains and clean up to ensure the event would still go ahead.

While the Nilma North weather station recorded just 5.6mm to 9am on Friday morning, Drouin Golf Club had 52mm recorded in an hour on Thursday afternoon.

However, the course was not impacted with it open for golf on Friday.

State Emergency Service east region duty manager David Bartlett said despite some rain, the SES did not receive any call outs of significant nature.

 

