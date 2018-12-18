Final ball thriller

For the second time in two years, a division one clash between Western Park and Hallora has been decided on the final ball - and on both occasions, Hallora has come away with truly thrilling victories.

A final ball four from stalwart keeper Craig Byrnes was the last act of a spirited lower-order fightback which has catapulted Hallora back into a strong position in the top four, while resigned Western Park to their second heart-breaking loss in three games.

Western Park 172 def by Hallora 9/174.

Needing 159 at the start of play, the Kangas got off to a slow start, however a partnership of 44 from Sam Whibley and Grant Duncan was a step in the right direction for their side.

Whibley (28) however, fell to Jason Croft, who swiftly removed Duncan three runs later to keep the game on a knife edge.