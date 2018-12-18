Home News Carols fun in Drouin

Carols fun in Drouin

Get into the festive spirit with Christmas hats at the Drouin Carols by Candlelight are the Underhill family of Drouin, (from left) Sam, Lucy, Andy and Louise.

Santa hats, candles, glowsticks and reindeer antlers were out in force when Drouin Carols by Candlelight was held on Saturday night.

Presented by the Combined Churches of Drouin, the community carols attracted many local families who got into the festive spirit.

A range of local musicians and singers, including the Warragul Municipal Band and Baw Baw Singers, performed all the favourite Christmas songs.

The forecast of storms didn’t put a dampener on the night with the carols moved from Civic Park to the Bellbird Park Indoor Stadium.

