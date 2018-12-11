Triathlon festivities

Saturday afternoon’s Wild Dog Triathlon was the last event for 2018, with the club holding its annual Christmas break-up.

Yet again WDTC saw an enthusiastic turn out for both junior and senior events, with a great show from members of the Casey Cardinia Triathlon Club in the juniors.

The club had its first “junior team” with Hannah and Indy showing the spirit of sharing to complete their race.

Christmas festivity was embraced by all, with the best dress bike award given to junior athlete Zara McNair. Senior Mark Ferguson won best seasonal outfit.

The junior six laps was won by Tahlia Langelaan, while Zara McNair took out first in the five lap event.