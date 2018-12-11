Home News Summer heat arrives

Summer heat arrives

Posted on by editor
Swimming was a hit as the first hot spell of summer came last week, with temperatures reaching mid-30s on Thursday and Friday.

Swimming was a hit as the first hot spell of summer came last week, with temperatures reaching mid-30s on Thursday and Friday.

Warragul experienced above average rainfall for the month of November, but it comes ahead of an anticipated warmer than usual summer.

Despite the long-range prediction, Gippsland Water don’t expect to impose water restrictions because of good local water supplies.

The first hot spell of summer came last week, with temperatures reaching mid-30s on Thursday and Friday.

Bureau of Meteorology Victoria senior meteorologist Chris Godfred said while mid-to-high 30 temperatures this early in summer did occur from time to time, it was considered a one in five or 10-year event.

“The ultimate outlook is for a warmer than normal summer,” he said.

“That’s not to say we won’t get chilly days or rainy days, but warmer days will be more dominant.”

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature