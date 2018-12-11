Summer heat arrives

Warragul experienced above average rainfall for the month of November, but it comes ahead of an anticipated warmer than usual summer.

Despite the long-range prediction, Gippsland Water don’t expect to impose water restrictions because of good local water supplies.

The first hot spell of summer came last week, with temperatures reaching mid-30s on Thursday and Friday.

Bureau of Meteorology Victoria senior meteorologist Chris Godfred said while mid-to-high 30 temperatures this early in summer did occur from time to time, it was considered a one in five or 10-year event.

“The ultimate outlook is for a warmer than normal summer,” he said.

“That’s not to say we won’t get chilly days or rainy days, but warmer days will be more dominant.”