Oskar sets record

Oskar Wilson has returned from the School Sports Australian Championships as an Australian record holder.

The 11-year-old St Joseph’s Primary School student threw a personal best of 7.01 metres in the discus to finish second overall and set an Australian record in the F43 class.

Oskar, who was born with Spina Bifida, had been selected in the Victorian team to compete in the multi-class shot put and discus. Oskar also shot a personal best in the shot put to finish fifth in a strong field, while Oskar’s team also finished second in the fun team competition to cap a strong national carnival for the local athlete.