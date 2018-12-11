Kmart for Christmas

A major new retail development planned for Warragul is targeting having its door open in time for next year’s Christmas shopping.

A Bunnings retail and trade hardware store of more than 11,100 square metres of floor space, a Kmart department store (6400 square metres) and a Kmart Tyre and Auto (319 square metres) will headline the complex that is also planned to have seven retail tenancies occupying a total of 4400 square metres.

The estimated $25-million development at the corner of Queen St and Hazel Drive was outlined to more than 70 potential local sub-contractors and suppliers at a briefing session in Warragul last Tuesday night by the developer, Ballarat-based Troon Group.

The cost does not include fit-outs of the buildings that could be in the order of $30-million.