End family violence

Wet weather did not deter the enthusiasm of people attending the White Ribbon barbecue in Warragul last month.

About 40 people attended the event which was transferred from Civic Park Warragul to the West Gippsland Arts Centre.

White Ribbon Day is held internationally to call for the end of men’s violence against women.

The event was organised by the lobby group Our Watch Our Issue in conjunction with Baw Baw Shire, Warragul Police and Warragul Rotary Club.

A highlight of the event was the attendance of students from Drouin Secondary College and Trafalgar Primary School. Both schools take part in the Respectful Relationships program.

Baw Baw police commander inspector Alison Crombie spoke about the cost of family violence in the community.