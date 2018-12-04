Touching night for TIMP

The raw emotion and reality of substance abuse and mental health left people numb in their seats at a recent awareness night organised by The Ice Meltdown Project.

TIMP founder Janice Ablett said about 170 people attended the recent awareness and fundraising night and many had never heard the “real” stories about substance abuse.

“It was good to get new people there who we’d never met before. They saw the reality and rawness of the project.

“Clients from TIMP were very emotional on stage, especially when they realised where they had been and how far they had come in the past two years.

“It was a very touching night, there was a lot of positive feedback and people asking us to make it an annual event.