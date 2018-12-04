Kmart development

The $25 million retail development incorporating Kmart and Bunnings could be approved by Baw Baw Shire within the next two weeks. Planners are in the final stages of assessing the planning application The application seeks the approval for the development of a bulky goods complex. The development includes: A department store (Kmart) – 6400 square metres; Trade supplies (Bunnings) – 14,119 square metres; Restricted retail – Six tenancies ranging from 664 to 1618 square metres in area; and, Motor repairs (Kmart Tyre and Auto) – 319 square metres. The development will provide for 627 car parking spaces. The developers, H. Troon, have engaged Industry Capability Network to run an information session in Warragul this afternoon for local contractors interested in supplying their services for the Bunnings warehouse construction.

