Joel punts to title

Neerim South’s Joel Whitford has continued to carry his College football career forward, forming part of the University of Washington Huskies team to take the Pacific conference title.
With the Pacific 12 north title on the line, the Huskies overcame driving rain and snow to defeat Washington State University Cougars 28-15 and also claim the Apple Cup to set up a match against Utah for the Pacific championship.
The Apple Cup is an American college football rivalry game between the Huskies and Cougars, the two largest universities in the state of Washington.
First played 118 years ago in 1900, the match-up is traditionally the final game of the regular season for both teams.